The IPO Outlook For The Week: Media, Pharmacy, Ships and AVs

111, Inc. (YI) will issue 9.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. China’s online pharmacy recorded $184 million in revenue in the 12-month period ending this June.

NIO Inc. (NIO) will issue 160 million shares between $6.25 and $8.25 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. With eight offices in cities including San Jose, Munich, London and Shanghai, the global automotive startup designs and develops autonomous and electric vehicles.

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (NMCI) will issue nearly 5.3 million shares between $18 and $20 Friday on the Nasdaq. A subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) and a sister company to Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NAP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA), the latest Navios subsidiary operates a fleet of 23 container vessels.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) will issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in San Francisco, Principia is advancing five small-molecule therapies targeting pemphigus, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, multiple sclerosis and cancer.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) will issue 16 million shares between $7 and $9 Friday on the Nasdaq. The Chinese media company aggregates news and entertainment content for domestic smartphone users.

