25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares rose 17.9 percent to $4.49 in pre-market after declining 8.19 percent on Thursday.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares rose 15.6 percent to $69.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 12.5 percent to $16.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of royalty streams and milestones for $205 million to Royalty Pharma.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 10.1 percent to $127.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 8.9 percent to $21.19 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 7.8 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading. ProQR priced its 5.75 million share underwritten public offering of ordinary shares at $15.75 per share.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) shares rose 6.8 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 6.2 percent to $234.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 5.8 percent to $10.04 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) rose 5.5 percent to $19.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 earnings guidance.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 5.1 percent to $226.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares rose 5.1 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. The company announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share. Presidio also announced an opportunistic buyback of 10.75 million common shares from Apollo Global Management for roughly $160 million.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 5 percent to $2.34 after climbing 42.04 percent on Thursday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 4.5 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading after falling 2.76 percent on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AK Steel from Underperform to Buy.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 4.1 percent to $41.99 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 3.1 percent to $19.01 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares fell 19.5 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 8.2 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.52 percent on Thursday.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) fell 6.5 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 6.1 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares fell 5.6 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.90 percent on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 5.2 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading after the company eported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and said it continues to engage with third parties related to possible transaction as a part of review of strategic and financial alternatives.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 3.7 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after declining 12.54 percent on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 3.5 percent to $77.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.86 percent on Thursday.
- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: NAP) fell 3 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.