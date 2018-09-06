21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 15.9 percent to $16.70 in pre-market after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued upbeat Q2 and 2019 guidance.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 12.8 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 12.2 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 6.7 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inseego from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.25 to $4.50.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares rose 5.7 percent to $92.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 4.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 4.4 percent to $64.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) rose 4.4 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A.N (NYSE: SUPV) rose 3.9 percent to $7.23 in pre-market trading after surging 10.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) rose 3.3 percent to $56.40 in pre-market trading.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 3.1 percent to $19.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.40 percent on Wednesday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) rose 3.1 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after falling 9.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 3 percent to $13.38 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 2.2 percent to $45.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 13.4 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 120.75 percent on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics reporting an offering of $75 million.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares fell 5.1 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 5 percent to $23.80 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 4.9 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.66 percent on Wednesday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 2.9 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading after declining 7.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 2.5 percent to $50.74 in pre-market trading. Canopy Growth and Hiku reported closing of acquisition.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 2.1 percent to $61.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.