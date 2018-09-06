Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2018 4:40am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for August is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Buffalo, New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM's non-manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

