26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares rose 29 percent to $10.25 in pre-market after the company disclosed positive interim results from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of QR-110 in LCA10 patients and plans to start a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 18 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares rose 15.3 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance. The company also reported the acquisition of technology assets of DCR Workforce.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) rose 15 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. for C$1.86 billion (US$1.41 billion).
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 13 percent to $13.93 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has secured a regulatory approval for its WattUp wireless charging technology in 100 countries worldwide.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 12.9 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.51 percent on Tuesday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 12.5 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading after surging 89.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NASDAQ: SMAR) rose 12.3 percent to $35.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.8 percent to $84.54 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 8.8 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.90 percent on Tuesday.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 8.7 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported initiation of 2nd stage of JASPER study of ZEJULA in combo with TSR-042.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8 percent to $56.43 in pre-market trading after surging 14.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 6.2 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after announcing a significant milestone in its next generation herbicide pipeline.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 5.5 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
Losers
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 9.6 percent to $36.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 EPS guidance.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 6.6 percent to $141.61 in pre-market trading. RH reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2018 profit guidance.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 6.1 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 5.2 percent to $23.83 in pre-market trading after rising 6.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4.6 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 4.6 percent to $72.50 in pre-market trading.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 4.3 percent to $75.40 in pre-market trading.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell 4.2 percent to $90.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares fell 4.2 percent to $28.21 in pre-market trading after declining 5.97 percent on Tuesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 3.9 percent to $19.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.24 percent on Tuesday
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) fell 3.8 percent to $78.10 in pre-market trading.
- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) shares fell 3.1 percent to $54.88 in pre-market after announcing a 3.5 million shares common stock forward offering.
