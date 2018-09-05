A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on international trade for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 3:00 p.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Bozeman, Montana at 4:00 p.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Buffalo, New York at 5:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points to 25,903.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 6.50 points to 2,891.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 20.50 points to 7,618.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.04 percent to trade at $77.36 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 1.37 percent to trade at $68.91 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.12 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.64 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.57 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.38 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.90 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.51 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.61 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.68 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.40 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Outperform to Market Perform.

CSX shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $74.84 on Tuesday.

