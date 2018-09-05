Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on international trade for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Buffalo, New York at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Niagara Falls, New York at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Bozeman, Montana at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Buffalo, New York at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.