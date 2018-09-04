44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares surged 43.6 percent to close at $14.03 on Friday after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 36.14 percent to close at $7.12.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) climbed 29.11 percent to close at $0.8583 after the company's MTD201 oncology candidate demonstrated a 'Favorable' clinical profile in a proof of concept study.
- Grupo Supervielle SA –ADR (NYSE: SUPV) gained 28.33 percent to close at $6.84.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) surged 27.55 percent to close at $25.00 on Friday.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) rose 27.01 percent to close at $43.64. Banco Macro reported term extension for share repurchase program.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) rose 25.17 percent to close at $8.95 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) rose 19.55 percent to close at $22.50 on Friday.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) gained 19.23 percent to close at $8.62.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) climbed 18.66 percent to close at $8.52.
- Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (ADR) (NYSE: IRS) rose 18.25 percent to close at $16.39.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (ADR) (NYSE: TGS) gained 17.56 percent to close at $12.99 o Friday.
- Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: PAM) shares jumped 16.94 percent to close at $30.44.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares gained 16.67 percent to close at $4.06.
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares surged 14.51 percent to close at $2.92.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) jumped 14.01 percent to close at $23.52.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares rose 13.56 percent to close at $3.35 following reports a federal judge has denied Apple a new trial in a patent infringement case against the company.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares gained 13.36 percent to close at $25.96.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares gained 13.09 percent to close at $154.93 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) rose 12.29 percent to close at $42.49 after the company's MTD201 oncology candidate demonstrated a 'Favorable' clinical profile in a proof of concept study.
- Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE: CAAP) rose 12.07 percent to close at $9.10.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 12.02 percent to close at $28.89 following Q2 results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) climbed 11.96 percent to close at $3.37.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 11.59 percent to close at $0.68.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 11.59 percent to close at $8.57.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 8.33 percent to close at $9.88 on Friday after dropping 28.41 percent on Thursday.
- Retrophin, Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares rose 6.92 percent to close at $31.69.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) gained 6.38 percent to close at $260.00. Ulta Beauty reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Kylie Jenner on Thursday announced the Kylie Cosmetics line would be coming to Ulta Beauty stores.
Losers
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) tumbled 18.91 percent to close at $27.58 on Friday. Zuora reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for its third quarter.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 15.51 percent to close at $3.16.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares tumbled 12.5 percent to close at $1.925.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares dipped 12.37 percent to close at $9.35 on Friday.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) dropped 12.28 percent to close at $0.20 after the company reported July sales of $900,000 compared with $230,000 in July of 2017.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dipped 12.2 percent to close at $3.67.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 10.05 percent to close at $43.05 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak forecast for FY18.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dipped 9.82 percent to close at $10.01.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) dropped 9.29 percent to close at $2.05.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 9.04 percent to close at $3.52.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 8.84 percent to close at $2.68 after climbing 15.29 percent on Thursday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) tumbled 8.62 percent to close at $19.93.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares fell 7.48 percent to close at $24.85.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares dipped 7.4 percent to close at $56.32 after the company late Thursday reported a Q4 earnings beat but issued weak Q1 guidance.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares fell 6.29 percent to close at $6.70 following Q2 results. TAT Technologies posted Q2 adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $24.83 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 3.62 percent to close at $38.31. Ambarella reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
