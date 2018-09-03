Insider Buys Of The Week: Coty, Keurig Dr Pepper, Take-Two Interactive

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors.

A couple of companies saw insiders returning to the buy window last week.

One director bought shares of two of this companies in the past week.

Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10 percent owners really only buy shares of a company for one reason -- they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly with markets at all-time highs.

Here's a look at a few notable insider purchases reported in the past week.

Take-Two Interactive Software

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw a director step up to the buy window again this past week. The approximately 1,100 shares of this videogame maker acquired, at per-share prices ranging from $132.99 to $134.00, cost the director less than $148,000. But note that this followed a nearly $9.9-million purchase by the same director in the previous week.

A weak outlook and a delayed game launch tripped up rival Electronic Arts last week. Take-Two stock ended the week trading at $133.56, still within the director's latest purchase price range. The stock has changed hands between $92.81 and $138.65 in the past year, and the analyst's mean price target is $137.60.

See Also: PVH CEO Talks Earnings, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) saw two executives and a director increase their stakes last week. The more than 53,700 shares of this Vermont-based beverage company acquired, at per-share prices between $22.95 and $23.18, cost them more than $1.2 million. And note that one of those executives and that same director also bought more than $1.2 million worth of shares earlier in the month.

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola made a large acquisition last week. Keurig Dr Pepper shares slipped less than 2 percent in the past week, and they were last seen trading at $22.80 apiece. That was below the above-mentioned purchase price range. The analyst's mean price target is $24.92.

Coty

A Coty Inc (NASDAQ: COTY) director picked up 5,000 shares of this beauty company and beneficial owner JAB Cosmetics (which has a stake near 40 percent) added more than 1.57 million shares last week. The share prices for these purchases ranged from $12.00 to $13.34, and the transactions totaled more than $19.6 million altogether. That director was the same one buying Keurig Dr Pepper shares last week.

Coty recently posted disappointing second-quarter results, but Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock last week. The share price jumped about 7 percent but gave up most of that gain during the week and closed on Friday at $12.36. While the stock has traded as high as $21.68 a share in the past year, the analysts' mean price target is just $14.45.