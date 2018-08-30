Market Overview

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2018 5:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares climbed 54.55 percent to close at $2.04 on Wednesday.
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) jumped 40.31 percent to close at $62.86 after one of the company’s major competitors removed its product from the market. Alcon announced that it is voluntarily withdrawing its CyPass Micro-Stent from the market following new data from a five-year, long-term COMPASS-XT safety study. Alcon also advised opthalmic surgeons to stop implanting the CyPass stents.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares climbed 37.64 percent to close at $21.43 on Wednesday following news that its commercial partner, Adapt Pharma, agreed to be acquired by Emergent Biosolutions for $735 million.
  • Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) gained 24.61 percent to close at $3.19 following the conclusion of an investigation into the death of a patient in the company's Phase 2b trial of topsalysin. The investigation revealed the patient's death was likely unrelated to the drug.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 24.03 percent to close at $2.89.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 22.09 percent to close at $3.15.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares gained 21.45 percent to close at $3.51 after the company late Tuesday announced an agreement with Weichai Westport to develop a natural gas engine featuring Westport HPDI 2.0 technology
  • iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) shares rose 20.77 percent to close at $2.21 after the company disclosed that a major US bank signed a deal with iPass for global mobile connectivity.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 20.64 percent to close at $62.13 after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 19.73 percent to close at $4.43.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares surged 18.31 percent to close at $11.37.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) climbed 17.72 percent to close at $5.38.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares jumped 17.65 percent to close at $23.80 after receiving acceptance of FDA BLA resubmission for DWP-450.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 17.65 percent to close at $8.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares climbed 15.99 percent to close at $3.41 after the company announced a collaboration with Weichai Power. The collaboration includes a $163 million equity investment from Weichai and a joint venture establishment.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 15.5 percent to close at $7.75
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 14.98 percent to close at $12.74 on Wednesday after falling 7.97 percent on Tuesday.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 13.92 percent to close at $3.60.
  • Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) gained 13.58 percent to close at $4.60.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 13.09 percent to close at $41.74 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 12.83 percent to close at $2.55.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) gained 12.33 percent to close at $5.42.
  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) climbed 11.87 percent to close at $17.95 following Q4 results.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares jumped 11.62 percent to close at $3.17.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 10.81 percent to close at $6.15 after climbing 246.88 percent on Tuesday.
  • Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) rose 10.65 percent to close at $20.16 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 9.34 percent to close at $6.67.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 9.25 percent to close at $18.30. Unisys will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 4.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) climbed 7.91 percent to close at $1.50 after the company announced the expansion of a relationship with an unnamed Fortune 10 company.

 

Losers

  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) dipped 15.38 percent to close at $41.80 on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) dropped 12.75 percent to close at $37.65 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares tumbled 11 percent to close at $6.515 on Wednesday. Assertio Therapeutics announced said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma with regard to its patent infringement lawsuit against the latter in a U.S. district court. The lawsuit alleges infringement by Purdue of some of Assertio's patents with regard to Purdue's commercialization of Oxycontin.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 10.94 percent to close at $23.70 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) dropped 10.34 percent to close at $22.73.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) dropped 9.82 percent to close at $23.97.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) fell 9.44 percent to close at $38.49.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares dropped 8.81 percent to close at $19.04.
  • Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares dipped 8.81 percent to close at $16.05.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: GGAL) shares fell 8.45 percent to close at $21.99 on Wednesday.
  • Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) shares dipped 7.82 percent to close at $11.79.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares tumbled 7.34 percent to close at $7.57 following Q2 results.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 6.99 percent to close at $22.37.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) dropped 6.52 percent to close at $25.50. American Eagle reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) dropped 6.27 percent to close at $31.40 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares fell 4.08 percent to close at $8.47 following Q2 results.

10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018