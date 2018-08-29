25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares rose 59.6 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 21.6 percent to $6.75 in pre-market after climbing 246.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 20.8 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after signing a collaboration with Weichai Power.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 20.4 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) rose 16.3 percent to $52.11 in pre-market trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 12.9 percent to $41.67 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 12.3 percent to $12.44 in pre-market trading after falling 7.97 percent on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 10.1 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) rose 7.7 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 7.1 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading after declining 6.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 5.7 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading. Unisys will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 4.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares rose 4.5 percent to $32 in pre-market trading.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) rose 4.4 percent to $15.54 in pre-market trading.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) rose 3.8 percent to $34 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 3.3 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Losers
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 10.7 percent to $32.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 9 percent to $70.61 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares fell 8.3 percent to $16.71 in pre-market after the company reported Q2 results.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 7.7 percent to $24.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 6.9 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 5.7 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares fell 5.4 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 5.2 percent to $59.69 in pre-market trading following Tuesday reports of Amazon planning to launch a free and ad-supported video service for Fire TV.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 2.7 percent to $42 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 2.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after announcing it sees preliminary second-quarter adjusted earnings of 95-97 cents per share, below estimates. The company says CEO Doug Ewert will retire as CEO at the end of September. COO Bruce Thorn also resigned.
