40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares climbed 246.88 percent to close at $5.55 on Tuesday after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapies announced an encouraging update. The company said it signed a new strategic collaboration agreement with Genentech and will receive an upfront $96 million payment and up to an additional $5 billion over time.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) jumped 36.84 percent to close at $3.90 after the company updated its previously announced financial restatement. The company said that changes don't impact revenue and expense items or the consolidated balance sheet and statement of cash flows.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) climbed 30.91 percent to close at $39.60 after the company agreed to sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) gained 28.86 percent to close at $2.59 after surging 179.17 percent on Monday.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) surged 20.22 percent to close at $32.70 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 forecast.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares climbed 19.69 percent to close at $2.31 after announcing the acquisition of Key Resources Inc. in North Carolina.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 18.81 percent to close at $3.00.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 17.83 percent to close at $1.85 following the closing of a AU$5 million debtor finance facility in Australia.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 16.32 percent to close at $4.99.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) climbed 15.67 percent to close at $4.06 after declining 4.36 percent on Monday.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) gained 14.58 percent to close at $19.25.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares climbed 14.05 percent to close at $5.52.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 13.44 percent to close at $13.08 after reporting Q2 results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 13.24 percent to close at $3.25 after gaining 2.14 percent on Monday.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 12.61 percent to close at $1.25 after the company announced an expansion of its tire purchase and installation program.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 11.21 percent to close at $2.580.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) climbed 11.09 percent to close at $89.72 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 10.85 percent to close at $15.94.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares climbed 10.63 percent to close at $83.58 on Tuesday.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) gained 10.34 percent to close at $3.20.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 10.29 percent to close at $2.68.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) rose 8.29 percent to close at $20.25.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) gained 7.43 percent to close at $20.25. H.C. Wainwright initiated Coherus Biosciences with a Buy rating.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 6.23 percent to close at $8.02 after announcing the appointment of Jim Anderson as CEO.
Losers
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) dipped 25.33 percent to close at $24.73 on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating serious and rare diseases said the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for volanesorsen.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares tumbled 18.18 percent to close at $4.05.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares dropped 15.88 percent to close at $45.17 after the FDA issued a CRL on Volanesorsen.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares slipped 15.29 percent to close at $7.20 after the company announced management changes and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) declined 13.46 percent to close at $8.81.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 12.42 percent to close at $5.50.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares fell 11.61 percent to close at $9.21 on Tuesday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.64.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dipped 9.53 percent to close at $20.88 on Tuesday.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) shares dropped 8.85 percent to close at $103.55 following Q4 earnings.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 7.97 percent to close at $11.08.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) dipped 7.94 percent to close at $49.25 following Q4 results.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 7.72 percent to close at $33.69. Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 from Outperform to In-Line.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 7.66 percent to close at $2.29. Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold from Neutral to Underperform.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 6.74 percent to close at $43.20.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 5.01 percent to close at $77.57. Best Buy posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
