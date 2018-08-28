Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
