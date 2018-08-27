Market Overview

What You Need To Know About AMD's New Radeon Pro V340 Graphics Card

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 8:30am   Comments
What You Need To Know About AMD's New Radeon Pro V340 Graphics Card
Advanced Micro up 3.5% on new graphics card (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) detailed Sunday morning its newest graphics card, the Radeon Pro V340.

What Happened

AMD's new card is a high-performance dual-GPU Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), which is designed to handle datacenter visualization workloads, including CAD, design, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and rendering, the company said in a press release. The card is based on the "Vega" architecture and is the first VDI equipped with 32GB of ultra-fast high-bandwidth memory.

Why It's Important

The graphics card is also made possible by AMD's MxGPU Technology, which is the only hardware-based GPU virtualization solution, the press release said. The technology combines software and hardware technologies to deliver virtualized graphics for the modern cloud

"As the flagship of our new Radeon™ Pro V-series product line, the Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card employs advanced security features and helps to cost effectively deliver and accelerate modern visualization workloads from the datacenter," said Ogi Brkic, general manager of Radeon Pro at AMD.

What's Next

AMD says the new graphics card will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of 2018 through leading system providers.

AMD shares were trading higher by 3.7 percent to $24.87 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has gained nearly $5 per share over the last five trading sessions.

Posted-In: chips Graphic Cards RadeonNews Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

