24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: LX) shares rose 9.3 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 7.8 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 6.1 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares rose 6.1 percent to $145.85 in pre-market after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its FY18 forecast.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares rose 5.1 percent to $99.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 4.6 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 4.5 percent to $41 in pre-market trading.
- Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 4.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) rose 4.1 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) rose 4 percent to $57.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.26 percent on Wednesday.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares rose 4 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.58 percent on Wednesday.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) rose 3.5 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 3.2 percent to $22.38 in pre-market trading after surging 8.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 2.8 percent to $182.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
Losers
- PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 23.2 percent to $1.06 in pre-market trading after the FDA said it has not reached consensus for CaprX submission within review period; PAVmed says the FDA recommended the company take appropriate steps to extend review process through review submission.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 7.3 percent to $30.19 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY18 forecast. The company also disclosed that CEO Of Victoria's Secret PINK brand Denise Landman will retire at the year end.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 7 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading. Qudian is expected to release Q2 results on August 24.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares fell 5.3 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 5 percent to $63.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.25 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 4.4 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) fell 4.3 percent to $36.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat sales for its third quarter and lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 4.3 percent to $20.48 in pre-market trading after declining 1.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 3.7 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 3 percent to $2.95 in the pre-market trading session. Stein Mart posted Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $310.94 million. Comps were up 0.7 percent year-over-year and the company said it anticipates low single-digit comps growth in the second half of the year.
