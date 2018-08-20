Rumors of a merger between PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) date back to at least 2014 and were finally confirmed Monday.

What Happened

PepsiCo said it reached an agreement to buy Israel-based Sodastream for $144 per share, which represents a 32-percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price, the companies said in a press release. The transaction is expected to improve Sodastream's expansion and breakthrough innovation through PepsiCo's distribution capabilities, global reach, R&D, design and marketing expertise.

Why It's Important

PepsiCo's acquisition marks another step in its "Performance with Purpose journey," which promotes health and wellness through environmentally friendly, cost-effective and fun-to-use beverage solutions.

"From breakthrough innovations like Drinkfinity to beverage dispensing technologies like Spire for foodservice and Aquafina water stations for workplaces and colleges, PepsiCo is finding new ways to reach consumers beyond the bottle, and today's announcement is fully in line with that strategy," said Ramon Laguarta, CEO-Elect and President, PepsiCo.

What's Next

PepsiCo will fund the transaction with cash on hand and is subject to approval by Sodastream shareholders and requires the necessary regulatory approvals and customary conditions. The companies expect the transaction to close by January of 2019.

Sodastream traded up about 10 percent to $142.79 in pre-market trading.

