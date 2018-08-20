50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 33.33 percent to close at $1.46 on Friday after the company highlighted several contracts won in Q3. CEO Ted Murphy said the company could be at the beginning of a rebound in bookings.
- Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) climbed 33.26 percent to close at $12.74 on Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by CAVA Group for $12.75 per share.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares jumped 26.41 percent to close at $17.66.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) jumped 25.65 percent to close at $2.40 following Q2 results. ChinaNet Online posted Q2 loss of $0.60 per share on sales of $22.52 million.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares surged 25 percent to close at $3.25 on Friday after the company reported a multi-million dollar order from the German government.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) rose 21.72 percent to close at $81.55 after the company beat Q1 earnings estimates.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 21.01 percent to close at $2.88.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 13.64 percent to close at $6.33.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) jumped 13.58 percent to close at $4.85.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 13.2 percent to close at $59.18 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2018 guidance.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) gained 12.1 percent to close at $6.02.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 11.3 percent to close at $5.12.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 11 percent to close at $11.10.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares jumped 10.96 percent to close at $8.00.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 10.34 percent to close at $5.55.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 10.29 percent to close at $28.94. Raymond James upgraded Acer Therapeutics from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $31 to $46.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) rose 10.2 percent to close at $3.89.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) jumped 9.8 percent to close at $2.80 on Friday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares jumped 9.74 percent to close at $27.50.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 9.15 percent to close at $33.75 on Friday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares gained 6.46 percent to close at $2.80 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q4 EPS and sales.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 5.22 percent to close at $19.75 after Health Canada granted approval to the company's DWP-450 for moderate to severe glabellar lines in patients 65 and under.
Losers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares tumbled 27.13 percent to close at $1.84 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas disclosed that it is completing the initial testing program of its primary zones located within the Triassic-age Mohilla Formation of the Megiddo-Jezreel #1 well.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 23.34 percent to close at $11.00 after pricing IPO at $14.35 per ADS.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 18.78 percent to close at $3.98 on Friday following Q2 results. Boxlight posted a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $9.7 million.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares declined 17.94 percent to close at $4.30.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) dropped 16.45 percent to close at $5.13.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 15.34 percent to close at $47.20 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 13.28 percent to close at $11.95.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 13.27 percent to close at $2.45.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 12.6 percent to close at $6.555 after reporting launch of secondary offering by certain selling stockholders.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) dipped 10.94 percent to close at $5.78.
- Atlantic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ATAC) dropped 10.8 percent to close at $11.60.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 10.8 percent to close at $0.7047 after the company reported that it filed for a $100 million mixed-shelf offering.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 10.41 percent to close at $4.82.
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NASDAQ: ISDR) shares fell 10.22 percent to close at $15.60 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 9.52 percent to close at $19.77.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) fell 9.38 percent to close at $18.35.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares fell 9.13 percent to close at $15.82.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 8.93 percent to close at $305.50 after the New York Times published an interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he admitted to rounding up the company's hypothetical go-private share price to $420 — a marijuana reference — and "alternated between laughter and tears."
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) dropped 8.5 percent to close at $3.66.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares tumbled 8.27 percent to close at $2.55.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dipped 8.13 percent to close at $13.78.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 7.72 percent to close at $43.77. Applied Materials reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 6.79 percent to close at $17.03.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 5.18 percent to close at $0.2950 despite news that the company has eliminated requirements of debt.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 4.98 percent to close at $8.20. JP Morgan downgraded Dean Foods from Neutral to Underweight.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 4.9 percent to close at $244.82. NVIDIA reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 4.85 percent to close at $26.49. Susquehanna downgraded DSW from Neutral to Negative.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 4.39 percent to close at $9.035 after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
