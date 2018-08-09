40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 49.6 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 37 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after falling 5.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares rose 24.3 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading after receiving Medical Research Committee approval for the first-in-human testing of its VenoValve® bioprosthetic medical device.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) rose 22.7 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after falling 1.25 percent on Wednesday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 16 percent to $44.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) rose 13.8 percent to $29.39 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 earnings and strong Q3 and FY18 guidance.
- Belmond Ltd (NYSE: BEL) shares rose 13.5 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading following mixed Q2 earnings; The company beat Q2 estimates but missed on sales.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 12.5 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q2 results but gave better-than-expected Q3 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 11 percent to $52.40 in pre-market after a second quarter beat. The company also announced the launch of The Roku Channel for Web, a free steaming service.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.8 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares rose 8.4 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 8.2 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading following a Q2 loss which was in-line with analysts' consensus estimate but very strong sales figures.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 7.6 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares rose 7.2 percent to $92 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) rose 6.3 percent to $52 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) rose 5.2 percent to $20.66 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 5.2 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares rose 5.1 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) rose 5.1 percent to $66.42 in pre-market trading after declining 1.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) rose 5.1 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 4.7 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading. Zumiez reported a 23 percent rise in July total sales, while comparable sales rose 9.1 percent. The company also raised its Q2 earnings guidance.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 4.7 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE: IAC) rose 4.5 percent to $175.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) fell 33.2 percent to $0.26 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q2 earnings estimates.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) fell 29.4 percent to $0.43 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 20.9 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after cutting its FY2018 guidance.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 19.3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Gevo reported a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering. The company also reported Q2 loss of $3.31 per share on sales of $9.42 million.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 11.8 percent to $225 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.15 percent on Wednesday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 10.8 percent to $5.89 in pre-market trading after surging 134.04 percent on Wednesday.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares fell 10.5 percent to $26.00 in pre-market following Q2 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 9.4 percent to $12.71 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 9.1 percent to $3 in pre-market trading after tumbling 20.48 percent on Wednesday.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 8.5 percent to $81.50 in the pre-market trading session after announcing proposed offering of common stock.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 8.1 percent to $72 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares fell 8 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) fell 6.1 percent to $144 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) fell 6 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares fell 5.3 percent to $17.57 in pre-market trading after declining 2.42 percent on Wednesday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 4.8 percent to $8.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) fell 3.4 percent to $19.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.