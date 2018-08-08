68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares climbed 118.3 percent to $6.16.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares jumped 33.6 percent to $18.13 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) gained 32.4 percent to $5.999. ATA declared a special cash dividend of US$6.00 per ADS.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) jumped 28.2 percent to $16.21 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its 2018 forecast.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) rose 25 percent to $10.15 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) gained 21.4 percent to $17.901 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) rose 19.1 percent to $8.275 following Q2 results.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) climbed 18.8 percent to $30.30 following strong Q2 results.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) rose 18.1 percent to $20.08 after reporting upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) gained 18 percent to $53.82 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong guidance for Q3 and 2018.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 17.2 percent to $45.58 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its yearly revenue guidance.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) gained 16.4 percent to $8.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) rose 16 percent to $122.37 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 15.4 percent to $11.70 following Q2 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) climbed 15 percent to $42.83 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) gained 15 percent to $9.20 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) jumped 15 percent to $26.70 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) gained 14.8 percent to $70.91 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) gained 14.6 percent to $51.49 following strong Q2 results.
- Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNCL) rose 13 percent to $18.4172. WSFS Financial reported a deal to combine with Beneficial Bancorp in a $1.5 billion deal.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) climbed 12.4 percent to $9.04 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares rose 12.2 percent to $18.16 after reporting strong Q4 results. K12 reported a $9 million strategic investment in STEM Premier.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) gained 12.2 percent to $3.97 following Q2 earnings.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 11.3 percent to $3.20 after the company beat Q2 EPS estimates and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 11.1 percent to $17.0575 following Q2 results.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares jumped 9.2 percent to $73.30 following Q3 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 8.4 percent to $3.23 after receiving FDA clearance of PowerLook Density Assessment for digital breast tomosynthesis.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 7.8 percent to $229.89 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 5.4 percent to $69.16 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its full year adjusted earnings outlook.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 4.44 percent to $4.70 after the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare diseases announced an update to a clinical study. The company said top-line results from its phase 3 SONICS study of RECORLEV for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome achieved statistical significance with 30 percent of patients showing normalization of mean urinary free cortisol after six months of treatment. The company also reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 4.4 percent to $77.01 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares dipped 68.7 percent to $0.8946 after the FDA said the company's trial for AP-0003-C was not adequate. The FDA is recommending Ampio performs a randomized trial.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 30.2 percent to $6.255 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) declined 28.1 percent to $9.84 following Q2 results. Core Molding posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $68.6 million.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) dropped 24.4 percent to $2.20 following weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) declined 23.3 percent to $2.21 after the company reported filing of final prospectus and pricing of marketed offering of units.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 21.5 percent to $3.26 after surging 72.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) dropped 18.1 percent to $94.20.
- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 17.7 percent to $11.47 following Q2 earnings and sales misses and a reduction in the company's FY18 EPS guidance.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) shares fell 16 percent to $124.75 after reporting Q2 results.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) dipped 16 percent to $7.845 following Q2 results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped 15.8 percent to $2.315 following Q2 results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 15.8 percent to $56.96 after the company reported Q2 results and disclosed a strategic wireless collaboration with Verizon and arrangement with AT&T to improve network communications for law enforcement.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares fell 15 percent to $20.79 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 14.5 percent to $34.90 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 14.2 percent to $2.035 after gaining 8.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) tumbled 14.2 percent to $2.505 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares dipped 14.1 percent to $11.00 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) dropped 13.7 percent to $80.50 following Q2 earnings.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 13.6 percent to $36.69 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) dropped 13.1 percent to $28.50 following weak Q2 earnings.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dipped 12.7 percent to $19.38 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) fell 12.7 percent to $59.40 following Q1 results.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) dropped 12.3 percent to $20.32 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) fell 12.1 percent to $4.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) fell 11.4 percent to $30.23 following Q2 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 10.8 percent to $23.4601 despite reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 10.8 percent to $34.55 after reporting a second quarter sales miss. The company also announced it was adding $250 million to its buyback plan.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) declined 8.8 percent to $87.22 after the company reported mixed Q2 results.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) fell 8.6 percent to $8.50 after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 8.1 percent to $2.141 after climbing 28.02 percent on Tuesday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares fell 8.1 percent to $4.38 after declining 11.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 7.7 percent to $8.2369 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) fell 7.6 percent to $89.99 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares fell 7 percent to $2.29.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.3 percent to $12.29. Even though the company beat Q2 EPS and sales estimates, it reported daily active users down from Q1 and issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 5.5 percent to $47.47 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 5.3 percent to $38.89 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance.
