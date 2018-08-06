A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points to 25,443.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.25 points to 2,842.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 12.50 points to 7,415.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.08 percent to trade at $74.00 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.47 percent to trade at $69.50 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.15 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.13 percent and German DAX 30 index rising 0.29 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.22 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.20 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.08 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.52 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.29 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.36 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen and Co upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Qualcomm shares rose 1.36 percent to $66.29 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News