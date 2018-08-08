Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Canadian Market Is Driving Hemp And CBE M&A Activity
New Frontier Data  
August 08, 2018 10:50am   Comments
Share:
The Canadian Market Is Driving Hemp And CBE M&A Activity

  • Canada's cannabis market is booming as advertised under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cannabis-friendly administration.
  • M&A activity has been concentrated among Canadian public companies (trading via TSX, CSE, or OTC) investing with or acquiring hemp companies.
  • Access to capital and a better regulatory environment in Canada have stimulated investor activity there more than among U.S. companies.
  • Three of the largest Canadian LPs (Canopy Growth, Aphria, and Aurora) have made hemp-related deals in the past year, reinforcing potential for successes.
  • Meantime, U.S. investment has reserved a build-versus-buy approach with cultivators and marijuana-derived CBD companies going it alone amid regulatory uncertainties.

The post Canadian Market Driving Hemp and CBE M&A Activity appeared first on New Frontier.

Posted-In: Cannabis New Frontier DataNews M&A Markets Best of Benzinga

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Disney's Quarter Is A Direct-To-Consumer Story, Says RBC Analyst