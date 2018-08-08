The Canadian Market Is Driving Hemp And CBE M&A Activity
- Canada's cannabis market is booming as advertised under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cannabis-friendly administration.
- M&A activity has been concentrated among Canadian public companies (trading via TSX, CSE, or OTC) investing with or acquiring hemp companies.
- Access to capital and a better regulatory environment in Canada have stimulated investor activity there more than among U.S. companies.
- Three of the largest Canadian LPs (Canopy Growth, Aphria, and Aurora) have made hemp-related deals in the past year, reinforcing potential for successes.
- Meantime, U.S. investment has reserved a build-versus-buy approach with cultivators and marijuana-derived CBD companies going it alone amid regulatory uncertainties.
