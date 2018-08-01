30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) rose 26.1 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares rose 14.9 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares rose 11.6 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after reporting comp store sales were up 4.7 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $(0.08), up from $(0.11) in the same quarter of last year. The company raised its FY2018 outlook.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares rose 10.6 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Amtech is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 9.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 9.5 percent to $39.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a collaboration with Japan's SRL to accelerate launch of companion diagnostics.
- Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) rose 8.9 percent to $115.70 in pre-market trading following a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) shares rose 6.6 percent to $46.55 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 5.8 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.5 percent to $19.20 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors reported Q1 earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $11.202 billion on Tuesday.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares rose 5.3 percent to $22.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 37.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 4.3 percent to $42.63 in pre-market trading amid report that Dan Loeb's Third Point has taken over $300 million stake in the company.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 4.3 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading after falling 5.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares rose 4.1 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading. Jefferies upgraded Dropbox from Hold to Buy.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4 percent to $197.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 3.7 percent to $120.53 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 21.6 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 12.2 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading amid report that Dialog Semi has terminated talks with the company.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 9 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 8.5 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell 8.5 percent to $51.25 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 8.2 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading. China Regulators are investigating recent U.S. IPO Pinduoduo regarding sale of counterfeit goods and IP infringement on platform.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 7.7 percent to $13.76 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares fell 7.3 percent to $25.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 6.3 percent to $70.50 in pre-market trading. Akamai reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the third quarter.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares fell 5.8 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXN) fell 5.4 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.13 percent on Tuesday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 5.4 percent to $7.35 in the pre-market trading session after declining 11.20 percent on Tuesday.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 4.9 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4.6 percent to $45 in pre-market trading.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 4 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading.
