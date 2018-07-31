US Dollar Rises Across The Board - 3 Reasons Why And 3 Currencies Affected

The US Dollar is gaining ground across the board in the wake of the US session.

End of month flows, Fed expectations and trade talk drive the greenback.

Some currencies suffer more than others.

The US Dollar is reasserting itself in the wake of the last US session of July. The greenback is not taking any prisoners.

Here are three reasons for the rise.

1) Trade talk

News coming out of China says the authorities seek to defuse trade tensions with the US and wish to restart negotiations. After the EU and the US agreed on a truce and after NAFTA negotiations have advanced rapidly, good news on the Chinese front was missing. Better trade is also related to the next topic.

2) Fed set to be hawkish

The Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision tomorrow. The team led by Chair Powell is set to leave rates unchanged but will probably signal a hike in September. Markets are reminded that the Fed is the most hawkish central bank. It comes in contrast to the Japanese yen and the Euro which have suffered the dovishness of their respective central banks in the past five days. Easing trade tensions allow the Fed to continue raising interest rates.

3) End-of-month flows

The last day of the months is when portfolio managers need to readjust and rebalance. The movements in currencies during July have not been massive, but some last minute scrambling is always seen. A rise in the US Dollar now may result in a slide later on, but nothing is certain.

Affected currencies

The reactions are different among different currencies.