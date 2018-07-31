50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) shares rose 33.81 percent to close at $1.86 on Monday following announcement that the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services, LLC has launched a program offering telepsychiatry, teletherapy, and other behavioral health solutions for skilled nursing and assisted living.
- RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) gained 27.24 percent to close at $6.19 after AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced plans to acquire the company in a $274 million deal.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 19.78 percent to close at $5.45.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares gained 17.59 percent to close at $6.35.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) gained 15.64 percent to close at $20.70 following Q2 results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 11.69 percent to close at $4.68.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) gained 11.68 percent to close at $15.30 on Monday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 11.17 percent to close at $10.45 after the company reported a special cash dividend of $0.45 per share.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares gained 10.29 percent to close at $4.61.
- Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) climbed 9.84 percent to close at $2.79 after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) rose 9.73 percent to close at $12.40. Habit Restaurants is expected to release Q2 results on August 1. Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants from Neutral to Outperform.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) gained 8.49 percent to close at $8.31 after receiving the FDA approval for Azedra.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) rose 8.46 percent to close at $49.10 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) shares climbed 8.13 percent to close at $19.95.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) rose 7.79 percent to close at $8.72 after reporting a deal with Engine Capital.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) shares rose 7.65 percent to close at $33.35.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 7 percent to close at $17.73. B. Riley FBR upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 5.87 percent to close at $14.78.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 60 percent to close at $0.80 on Monday after declining 70.72 percent on Friday.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dropped 40.88 percent to close at $6.06 on Monday. The nano-cap U.S.-based waste management company has seen its stock soar nearly 375 percent last week.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 34.18 percent to close at $2.60.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares dropped 23.25 percent to close at $4.06.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dipped 19.53 percent to close at $5.48 on Monday after declining 5.42 percent on Friday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares tumbled 17.76 percent to close at $3.75.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) dropped 17.46 percent to close at $33.51 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire SGA's Food Group of Companies for $1.8 billion in cash.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares dipped 17.27 percent to close at $2.06 on Monday.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares fell 16.43 percent to close at $17.35 following Q2 results. Care.com posted Q2 earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $45.966 million.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 15.89 percent to close at $4.71 in reaction to an M&A deal. The digital marketing and consumer data management company said it reached an agreement to sell a controlling interest in its health care and pharmaceutical digital advertising product line for $52.5 million.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) dipped 15.58 percent to close at $1.95.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 15.21 percent to close at $12.21 on Monday.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) declined 14.42 percent to close at $4.45.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 13.59 percent to close at $12.91 following Q2 results. Changyou.com reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share on sales of $112.827 million.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 13.36 percent to close at $26.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 12.88 percent to close at $14.00.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) declined 12.38 percent to close at $1.84 on Monday.
- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) fell 12.01 percent to close at $7.91.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares dipped 11.75 percent to close at $5.41 on Monday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 11.67 percent to close at $5.75.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares dropped 10.87 percent to close at $2.46 on Monday.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) fell 10.71 percent to close at $20.50.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) slipped 10.6 percent to close at $8.69.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares fell 9.49 percent to close at $17.74.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 9.39 percent to close at $2.22.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) dropped 9.05 percent to close at $1.91.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares dropped 8.02 percent to close at $45.30.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 7.61 percent to close at $58.72 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) slipped 7.58 percent to close at $6.10. Southcross Energy Partners terminated its merger with American Midstream Partners following funding failure by American Midstream Partners.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 7.55 percent to close at $9.55 after reporting Q2 results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 7.09 percent to close at $14.41. KeyBanc downgraded Timkensteel from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) slipped 6.83 percent to close at $18.01.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.