35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) gained 78.4 percent to $2.4801 following announcement that the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services, LLC has launched a program offering telepsychiatry, teletherapy, and other behavioral health solutions for skilled nursing and assisted living.
- RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) climbed 26.6 percent to $6.16 after AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced plans to acquire the company in a $274 million deal.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares rose 12.2 percent to $26.27.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 12 percent to $11.89.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares jumped 11.2 percent to $18.43. B. Riley FBR upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) climbed 10.8 percent to $4.12.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) shares gained 9.1 percent to $33.81.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) rose 8.7 percent to $16.88.
- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) gained 8.6 percent to $12.27. Habit Restaurants is expected to release Q2 results on August 1. Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants from Neutral to Outperform.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 8.6 percent to $15.16.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) climbed 8 percent to $8.73 after reporting a deal with Engine Capital.
- Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 7.5 percent to $2.7308 after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) gained 7.2 percent to $48.53 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) rose 5 percent to $63.82. Stephens & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 40 percent to $1.20 after declining 70.72 percent on Friday.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 20 percent to $8.20. The nano-cap U.S.-based waste management company has seen its stock soar nearly 375 percent last week.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) shares dipped 17.3 percent to $17.16 following Q2 results. Care.com posted Q2 earnings of $0.14 per share on sales of $45.966 million.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 16 percent to $25.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 15.2 percent to $16.4001.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) dropped 15.1 percent to $8.25.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) fell 14.2 percent to $34.85 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire SGA's Food Group of Companies for $1.8 billion in cash.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares declined 11.7 percent to $2.1640.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 11.2 percent to $9.175 after reporting Q2 results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares tumbled 10.8 percent to $43.95.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) fell 10.7 percent to $4.6433.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 10.6 percent to $14.36.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 10.4 percent to $6.10 after declining 5.42 percent on Friday.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares tumbled 9.7 percent to $17.69.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 8.6 percent to $5.12 in reaction to an M&A deal. The digital marketing and consumer data management company said it reached an agreement to sell a controlling interest in its health care and pharmaceutical digital advertising product line for $52.5 million.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) fell 8.1 percent to $1.93.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) dropped 7.1 percent to $6.1305. Southcross Energy Partners terminated its merger with American Midstream Partners following funding failure by American Midstream Partners.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares fell 6.7 percent to $14.65 after the clinical stage medical dermatology and aesthetics company announced disappointing updates to ongoing clinical trials. The company said two pivotal acne trials with its topical medical product called SNA-001 did not show any statistical significance on primary and second endpoints.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 5.6 percent to $59.99 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 5.3 percent to $14.15 following Q2 results. Changyou.com reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share on sales of $112.827 million.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) slipped 4.8 percent to $14.80. KeyBanc downgraded Timkensteel from Overweight to Sector Weight.
