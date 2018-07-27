60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) shares jumped 65.4 percent to close at $32.17 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) for $32.50 per share in cash.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) gained 52.9 percent to close at $12.37 following quarterly financial results. EPS climbed 152 percent year-over-year, while operating income rose 132 percent year-over-year.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 40.53 percent to close at $26.70 after pricing IPO at $19 per ADS.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 31.71 percent to close at $5.69.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) surged 31.52 percent to close at $30.25 after pricing IPO at $23 per share.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) gained 27.07 percent to close at $1.69 on Thursday. Biostar Pharmaceuticals received NASADQ delisting notification on Wednesday.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 26.35 percent to close at $19.90 following a second-quarter earnings beat.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) rose 24.64 percent to close at $115.35 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) rose 21.94 percent to close at $65.24 following Q2 earnings.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 21.46 percent to close at $6.00 after receiving October 25 PDUFA date for BIVIGAM regulatory submission.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) jumped 21.32 percent to close at $23.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 21.04 percent to close at $59.25 after reporting Q2 results.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 20.17 percent to close at $2.80.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) climbed 19.72 percent to close at $40.68 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) jumped 18.85 percent to close at $3.72.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) gained 17.21 percent to close at $68.45 following Q2 earnings.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) rose 13.87 percent to close at $9.85.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) surged 13.82 percent to close at $12.52 after pricing IPO at $11 per ADS.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) rose 13.79 percent to close at $37.55 after pricing IPO at $33 per share.
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) gained 13.43 percent to close at $41.80 following Q2 earnings.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 10.04 percent to close at $53.70 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 14.33 percent to close at $18.35 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 12.25 percent to close at $48.85 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) rose 11.01 percent to close at $21.38 in reaction to a report suggesting the company is evaluating buyout offers it received from multiple private equity firms.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) gained 10.88 percent to close at $43.84 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) climbed 10.8 percent to close at $35.79.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) jumped 10.64 percent to close at $75.39 after reporting Q2 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares jumped 9.59 percent to close at $74.49 after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) surged 8.18 percent to close at $5.95 following Q2 results.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) climbed 6.15 percent to close at $1.3800 on announcement that the company’s partner network Taoping Alliance received $17.6 million ad distribution order from Ju'an Home.
Losers
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 45.33 percent to close at $1.17. MoSys posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $4.6 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares dropped 40.35 percent to close at $3.03 on Thursday. Superconductor Technologies priced its 2.57 million share common stock offering for $9 million in gross proceeds.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 35.57 percent to close at $6.83 on Thursday after dropping 50.12 percent on Wednesday.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 34.12 percent to close at $10.84. AC Immune presented new exploratory Phase 2 data for the candidate at the AAIC.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) dropped 25.23 percent to close at $22.11 after the company disclosed quarterly financial results. The company also revealed that its CEO Mitch Barns will retire at the end of year.
- Facebook, Inc.. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 18.96 percent to close at $176.26. Facebook reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares fell 17.51 percent to close at $179.31 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued a weak forecast.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) dropped 16.27 percent to close at $34.48. Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foodsfor $32.50 per share in cash.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 15.96 percent to close at $21.01.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) fell 15.25 percent to close at $118.05 following Q2 earnings.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 14.51 percent to close at $33.35.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 14.5 percent to close at $19.835 after reporting Q2 results.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) fell 14.3 percent to close at $39.25 following Q2 earnings.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) declined 14.22 percent to close at $8.75 after reporting Q2 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 13.13 percent to close at $6.68 following Q2 results.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) dropped 12.95 percent to close at $3.83.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) declined 12.92 percent to close at $4.92.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares fell 12.75 percent to close at $3.08 after reporting a proposed public offering of $50 million in ordinary shares.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 12.08 percent to close at $35.89 following Q1 results.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 12.04 percent to close at $5.04.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dropped 10.93 percent to close at $13.77.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) declined 10.78 percent to close at $384.21 following weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 10.18 percent to close at $344.74. Biogen and Eisai reported detailed results of Phase II clinical study of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease at the AAIC 2018.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) fell 9.94 percent to close at $32.25 following Q2 earnings.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) fell 7.83 percent to close at $4.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 7.19 percent to close at $5.55 following Q2 earnings.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 6.88 percent to close at $18.95 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 5.99 percent to close at $9.89 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell 5.65 percent to close at $92.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated announced it has terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock. NXP also reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 4.21 percent to close at $15.605 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also announced plans to cut 2,200 employees.
