A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on durable goods orders for June, U.S. international trade in goods for June, initial jobless claims for the latest week and wholesale inventories for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points to 25,441.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 4 points to 2,837.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 60 points to 7,409.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.81 percent to trade at $74.53 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.10 percent to trade at $69.37 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.85 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.54 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.03 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.72 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.12 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.34 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Barclays upgraded Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Dana shares rose 0.26 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
