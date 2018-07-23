A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Alphabet Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to release earnings after the closing bell. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 16 points to 25,016.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 2.30 points to 2,798.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 31.75 points to 7,330.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.45 percent to trade at $74.13 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.03 percent to trade at $68.96 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.40 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.22 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.23 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.38 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.55 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.33 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.11 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.07 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.61 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Walgreens shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $64.98 on Friday.

Breaking News