Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2018 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock was trading higher by more than 3 percent Friday morning in reaction to a strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday afternoon. On top of a top-and-bottom line beat, the tech giant reported strong commercial cloud revenue growth.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) lost more than 20 percent after the cannabinoid-focused company announced a public offering of common stock. The company said proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of its ZYN002 therapy and for general corporate purposes.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSE: FXI) gained nearly 1.5 percent after President Donald Trump said he's "ready to go" with tariffs on all $505 billion of Chinese goods imported to the U.S. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading lower by 0.11 percent at the same time early Friday.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) gained more than 10 percent on no notable news. The nano-cap video advertising company saw heightened volume this week, including a surge on Monday from around $1.50 per share to around $6.50. Investors and traders are reminded that low-float stocks are susceptible to price manipulation and it would be prudent to keep an eye on technical indicators and profit taking.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) was trading lower by more than 25 percent after the footwear company disappointed investors with its second-quarter earnings report and third-quarter guidance. The company guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of 50 cents to 55 cents on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.225 billion versus the Street's model of 68 cents per share and $1.26 billion.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + MSFT)

32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2018
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MSFT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.