Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock was trading higher by more than 3 percent Friday morning in reaction to a strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday afternoon. On top of a top-and-bottom line beat, the tech giant reported strong commercial cloud revenue growth.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) lost more than 20 percent after the cannabinoid-focused company announced a public offering of common stock. The company said proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of its ZYN002 therapy and for general corporate purposes.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSE: FXI) gained nearly 1.5 percent after President Donald Trump said he's "ready to go" with tariffs on all $505 billion of Chinese goods imported to the U.S. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading lower by 0.11 percent at the same time early Friday.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) gained more than 10 percent on no notable news. The nano-cap video advertising company saw heightened volume this week, including a surge on Monday from around $1.50 per share to around $6.50. Investors and traders are reminded that low-float stocks are susceptible to price manipulation and it would be prudent to keep an eye on technical indicators and profit taking.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) was trading lower by more than 25 percent after the footwear company disappointed investors with its second-quarter earnings report and third-quarter guidance. The company guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of 50 cents to 55 cents on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.225 billion versus the Street's model of 68 cents per share and $1.26 billion.

