Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2018 4:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 68.61 percent to close at $4.62 on Friday after the company issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) rose 54.6 percent to close at $0.5799 on Friday after the company disclosed execution of asset purchase agreement that will extinguish all of the company’s existing bank debt.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares surged 19.34 percent to close at $15.24 on Friday after climbing 21.04 percent on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and price target of $35.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) gained 17.79 percent to close at $7.35 as the company disclosed that the FDA has approved oral TPOXX® (tecovirimat).
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 16.94 percent to close at $14.29.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) climbed 13.19 percent to close at $6.18.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 10.60 percent to close at $13.36.
  • Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) surged 10.37 percent to close at $11.81 on Friday.
  • TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) rose 9.94 percent to close at $10.40.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 9.84 percent to close at $1.34 after the FDA lifted clinical hold on the company’s Investigational New Drug Axalimogene Filolisbic.
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 9.77 percent to close at $7.19 on Friday following announcement of marketing & distribution agreement for its biopsy tests with Alliance Global FZ for the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa regions.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 9.75 percent to close at $61.35.
  • China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) jumped 9.22 percent to close at $2.25.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 9.16 percent to close at $16.33. ObsEva will begin trading today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
  • Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) gained 8.82 percent to close at $3.33. Rubicon Project is expected to release Q2 results on August 1, 2018.
  • Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) rose 8.31 percent to close at $18.90 after reporting Q1 fiscal results.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) rose 7.53 percent to close at $73.50.
  • Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) rose 6.08 percent to close at $22.85.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 5.92 percent to close at $16.11. Funko reported a collaboration and licensing deal with The Pokemon Company to bring Pop! Pokemon figures to retail.
  • Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares rose 5.78 percent to close at $65.00. Goldman Sachs upgraded Monro from Neutral to Buy.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5.46 percent to close at $8.50. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verastem with a Buy rating.

 

 

 

Losers

  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) tumbled 47.14 percent to close at $0.296 on Friday. Auris Medical said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 17.95 million common shares, series A warrants to buy 6.28 million common shares and Series V warrants to purchase 4.49 million shares.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) dropped 34.43 percent to close at $0.80 after the company reported pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 26.17 percent to close at $1.89 after surging 173.65 percent on Thursday.
  • China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) dropped 16.33 percent to close at $2.51 on Friday after rising 63.93 percent on Thursday.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 16.18 percent to close at $4.04after the company disclosed that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the company.
  • Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) declined 15.09 percent to close at $57.77 following an 8-K from the company announcing the decision to terminate James Alecxih's employment as VP of Worldwide Sales.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) dropped 12.66 percent to close at $2.69 on Friday.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 10.87 percent to close at $2.050.
  • Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares dropped 10.34 percent to close at $9.10
  • Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) fell 10.21 percent to close at $99.46 after the company disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares fell 9.92 percent to close at $10.53.
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares dropped 9.12 percent to close at $23.01 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares dropped 8.89 percent to close at $3.38.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares fell 8.89 percent to close at $21.00.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) fell 8.7 percent to close at $5.35 on Friday.
  • Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) fell 8.36 percent to close at $17.09.
  • LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 5.88 percent to close at $232.00after the company agreed to acquire Student Loan Hero, Inc.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASCMA + ADXS)

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Advaxis Shares Soar After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Cancer Drug
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Resubmits Osteoporosis Drug BLA, Auris Medical Prices Offering
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Files sNDA For Leukemia Drug, AcelRx Offering, Aurinia Starts Mid-Stage Trial
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PIXY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.