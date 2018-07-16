38 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 68.61 percent to close at $4.62 on Friday after the company issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) rose 54.6 percent to close at $0.5799 on Friday after the company disclosed execution of asset purchase agreement that will extinguish all of the company’s existing bank debt.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares surged 19.34 percent to close at $15.24 on Friday after climbing 21.04 percent on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and price target of $35.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) gained 17.79 percent to close at $7.35 as the company disclosed that the FDA has approved oral TPOXX® (tecovirimat).
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 16.94 percent to close at $14.29.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) climbed 13.19 percent to close at $6.18.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 10.60 percent to close at $13.36.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) surged 10.37 percent to close at $11.81 on Friday.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) rose 9.94 percent to close at $10.40.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 9.84 percent to close at $1.34 after the FDA lifted clinical hold on the company’s Investigational New Drug Axalimogene Filolisbic.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 9.77 percent to close at $7.19 on Friday following announcement of marketing & distribution agreement for its biopsy tests with Alliance Global FZ for the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa regions.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 9.75 percent to close at $61.35.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) jumped 9.22 percent to close at $2.25.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 9.16 percent to close at $16.33. ObsEva will begin trading today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) gained 8.82 percent to close at $3.33. Rubicon Project is expected to release Q2 results on August 1, 2018.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) rose 8.31 percent to close at $18.90 after reporting Q1 fiscal results.
- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) rose 7.53 percent to close at $73.50.
- Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) rose 6.08 percent to close at $22.85.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 5.92 percent to close at $16.11. Funko reported a collaboration and licensing deal with The Pokemon Company to bring Pop! Pokemon figures to retail.
- Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares rose 5.78 percent to close at $65.00. Goldman Sachs upgraded Monro from Neutral to Buy.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5.46 percent to close at $8.50. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verastem with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) tumbled 47.14 percent to close at $0.296 on Friday. Auris Medical said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 17.95 million common shares, series A warrants to buy 6.28 million common shares and Series V warrants to purchase 4.49 million shares.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) dropped 34.43 percent to close at $0.80 after the company reported pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 26.17 percent to close at $1.89 after surging 173.65 percent on Thursday.
- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) dropped 16.33 percent to close at $2.51 on Friday after rising 63.93 percent on Thursday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 16.18 percent to close at $4.04after the company disclosed that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the company.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) declined 15.09 percent to close at $57.77 following an 8-K from the company announcing the decision to terminate James Alecxih's employment as VP of Worldwide Sales.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) dropped 12.66 percent to close at $2.69 on Friday.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 10.87 percent to close at $2.050.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares dropped 10.34 percent to close at $9.10
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) fell 10.21 percent to close at $99.46 after the company disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares fell 9.92 percent to close at $10.53.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares dropped 9.12 percent to close at $23.01 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares dropped 8.89 percent to close at $3.38.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares fell 8.89 percent to close at $21.00.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) fell 8.7 percent to close at $5.35 on Friday.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) fell 8.36 percent to close at $17.09.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 5.88 percent to close at $232.00after the company agreed to acquire Student Loan Hero, Inc.
