30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) jumped 89.2 percent to $1.77 after the company reported a deal to buy TapInfluence for $7.08 million in cash and stock.
- China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares gained 86.4 percent to $3.41 after the company agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Poage Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBSK) gained 21.5 percent to $24.850.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) climbed 20.3 percent to $1.6352 after the company issued Q2 financial updates.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares gained 19.1 percent to $12.5643 after falling 4.09 percent on Wednesday.
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) shares rose 18.1 percent to $43.95 after Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy the company at $44.50 per share in cash.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 17 percent to $15.491.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 16.5 percent to $53.95 after management released positive top-line results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome. The trial met primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated statistical significance in reducing convulsive seizures.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares climbed 16 percent to $6.126 after dropping 38.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) gained 15.8 percent to $3.30.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) rose 15.3 percent to $2.9042.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares rose 11.8 percent to $54.0512. Papa John's founder John Schnatter resigned Wednesday night as chairman of the company.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) gained 11.2 percent to $35.19 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) rose 9.1 percent to $1.5372 after Maxim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 6.7 percent to $3.20.
Losers
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) declined 47.9 percent to $1.60 after dropping 8.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 28.4 percent to $5.669 after climbing 115.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 25.9 percent to $1.72 after the company reported pricing of its upsized $24.2 million public offering.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 17.8 percent to $3.29.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) declined 15.1 percent to $5.35. Pioneer disclosed record order from distributor of $1.4 million for dry-type transformers.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 14.8 percent to $207.37 after the company announced plans to buy CA at $44.50 per share in cash.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) fell 14.4 percent to $21.32. Cato’s same-store sales was flat for the five weeks ended July 7, 2018.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares declined 13.5 percent to $1.90 after dropping 19.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) dropped 12.5 percent to $20.65. Zumiez’s comparable sales rose 2.7 percent for the five-week period ended July 7, 2018.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 11.8 percent to $3.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals disclosed commencement of a common stock offering.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 10.4 percent to $ 32.95. Comparable sales rose 3 percent for the five weeks ended July 7, 2018 versus the five weeks ended July 8, 2017.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 9.9 percent to $15.59 after the company reported departure of its CFO.
- Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) declined 9.1 percent to $23.05. Buckle’s comparable store net sales fell 1.2 percent for the 5-week period ended July 7, 2018.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) dropped 8.5 percent to $139.025 after the company lowered its full-year guidance.
- Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) dropped 7.7 percent to $42.465. Bank Of The Ozarks posted in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
