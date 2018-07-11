38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares jumped 68.6 percent to $2.0901.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares jumped 33.8 percent to $4.8301 after the company reported advancement of cytisine development program following a meeting with the FDA.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) surged 33.7 percent to $1.92.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 24.5 percent to $4.58.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 17.6 percent to $3.21 after surging 145.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AST) rose 15.2 percent to $1.7850 after the Safety Review Committee recommended proceeding as planned with AST-VAC2 clinical trials.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares climbed 14.8 percent to $43.64. Morgan Stanley upgraded Myriad Genetics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $55.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) rose 13.5 percent to $1.9629.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) climbed 11.6 percent to $55.26 following upbeat Q2 results.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) climbed 11.2 percent to $14.67.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 9.9 percent to $4.28 after falling 19.22 percent on Tuesday.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) rose 9.5 percent to $3.5788.
- Cars.com Inc. (NASDAQ: CARS) gained 7.4 percent to $31.80.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) gained 7.1 percent to $23.76. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper with a Hold rating.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 7 percent to $7.90.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 6.6 percent to $3.72 after the company disclosed that it will conduct analysis of bioprosthetic heart valve to prepare for FDA submission.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) gained 6.1 percent to $0.350 after the company reported a 213 percent year-over-year rise in Q2 sales.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) dipped 33.5 percent to $5.75.
- Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VII) tumbled 25 percent to $0.205. The company disclosed that it will not submit compliance plan to NYSE and will begin trading on OTCQB Venture Market on July 12.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 20 percent to $1.84 after climbing 75.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) dipped 18.7 percent to $18.50. Simulations Plus posted Q3 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $8.553 million.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares declined 17.7 percent to $1.68. ReShape Lifesciences reported a $2.7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 15.8 percent to $3.2663.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 15.3 percent to $3.040 after declining 34.73 percent on Tuesday. Staffing 360 Solutions named Alicia Barker as COO.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell 14.6 percent to $19.28 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) dropped 12.4 percent to $25.42. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data from Neutral to Underweight.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 12.4 percent to $3.049.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) fell 12 percent to $34.84. JP Morgan downgraded United States Cellular from Neutral to Underweight.
- Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $6.025. Adesto Technologies priced its 6.7 million share public offering of common stock at $6 per share.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) fell 10.4 percent to $17.2359.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 9.7 percent to $2.60.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares fell 9.3 percent to $44.04 following quarterly results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 8.8 percent to $7.614.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 8.4 percent to $11.905.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 8.3 percent to $15.70.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) fell 7.6 percent to $24.76. Saratoga Investment posted upbeat quarterly results and reported commencement of 1 million shares of common stock offering.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) shares fell 6.3 percent to $79.28. MSC Industrial posted in-line Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) fell 4.6 percent to $5.865. ArQule priced its $60.5 million common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.