28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) jumped 230.5 percent to $1.95 after the company and Boehringer Ingelheim signed asset purchase and license agreements for antibody development program targeting multiple solid tumor cancers.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) jumped 78.8 percent to $2.45 after the company reported an acquisition of recruitment firm Clement May Limited.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) climbed 70.5 percent to $0.75 as traders circulating chatter that the company’s GammaTile has won the FDA 510(k) approval.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) gained 67 percent to $3.74 after the company reported a global licensing agreement for BB-301 for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and broad platform collaboration with Axovant.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares gained 23.4 percent to $2.3566 after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with the AURORA Group, China’s leading distributor of additive manufacturing systems.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares rose 17.7 percent to $2.3899 after gaining 113.68 percent on Friday.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 14.6 percent to $9.28 after the company reported Q2 gold production results and issued guidance for the second half of 2018 for the Brucejack Mine.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 13 percent to $115.30 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) gained 12.7 percent to $6.66.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 8.4 percent to $0.65 after the company’s CLR 131 received FDA Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of Ewing's sarcoma.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) rose 8.2 percent to $5.40 after the company agreed to divest and sell the Core business segment and the Bovie® brand to Symmetry for total consideration of $97 million in cash.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 7.1 percent to $1.124 after the company received European and Canadian patents for its ricin toxin vaccine.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) rose 6.8 percent to $36.3898.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 6.1 percent to $2.13 after falling 3.83 percent on Friday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 6.1 percent to $4.625 after ReCode reported that the company is looking for a buyer.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 6 percent to $2.71 after the company disclosed a global licensing agreement for AXO-AAV-OPMD program for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and broader platform collaboration with Benitec Biopharma.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) rose 6 percent to $45.52. Morgan Stanley upgraded Delphi Technologies from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: KIN) gained 5.3 percent to $11.95. Kindred Biosciences reported commercial availability of mirataz to veterinarians in the United States.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares fell 20 percent to $6.80 after the company reported a $40 million offering and lowered the high end of its Q2 sales guidance.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares fell 16.4 percent to $24.436.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $4.44 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating PIXUVRI did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares tumbled 13.2 percent to $3.70.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares fell 9.5 percent to $38.58.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $3.70.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $76.65.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dipped 6.5 percent to $1.843. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on RXi Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 6.4 percent to $43.6616.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 6.2 percent to $2.451.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.