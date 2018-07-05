30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) gained 65.1 percent to $5.1001 in reaction to an M&A announcement. The portfolio of global consumer brands said in an 8-k filing it has agreed to acquire a large portion of Global Brands Group's North American business for $1.38 billion.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) jumped 44.2 percent to $5.94. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) announced plans to acquire Xplore Technologies for $6 per share in cash.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares gained 32 percent to $8.5135.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) jumped 25.8 percent to $2.3517 after the company disclosed that first volunteers were dosed in Phase I clinical trial of PBT434 for Parkinsonian diseases
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) climbed 21.7 percent to $9.3064.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 17.6 percent to $21.75.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares gained 16.8 percent to $4.80 after dropping 53.82 percent on Tuesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 15.9 percent to $6.95.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCR) gained 12.5 percent to $1.2601 after the company disclosed that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with parent of Beijing Lexiang Technology Co.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares surged 11.1 percent to $3.92.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) gained 10.9 percent to $3.01.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares rose 7.9 percent to $17.32.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) jumped 7.8 percent to $1.9514 following statement from the company highlighting favorable Phase 2b clinical study results published by Neovacs for IFN-Alpha-Kinoid therapy
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 7.1 percent to 3.80. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Geron with a Buy rating
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 6.2 percent to $7.38.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) gained 5.7 percent to $40.94 after the company announced plans to acquire Enbridge's Western Canadian Natural Gas Gathering and Processing business for enterprise value of $3.3 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 5.3 percent to $19.89. Jefferies upgraded Fiat from Hold to Buy.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 5.1 percent to $81.34. KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo from Sector Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) tumbled 17.8 percent to $3.0501. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 17.6 percent to $21.30.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) dropped 15.2 percent to $1.2899 after climbing 73.71 percent on Tuesday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) declined 14.7 percent to $6.02. American Superconductor reported settlement with Sinovel Wind Group.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares fell 14.6 percent to $2.11.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares dipped 13.1 percent to $3.32.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares fell 10.8 percent to $7.73 after rising 5.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $8.632 after the company ended a clinical study for a tetrahydrocannabinol patch. The Phase 1 study for the ZYN001 patch did not achieve targeted top-line results, Zynerba said in a statement.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) dropped 9.7 percent to $6.5697.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 9.3 percent to $4.47.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dipped 8 percent to $7.01.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares tumbled 7.1 percent to $7.20.
