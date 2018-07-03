34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares jumped 62.3 percent to $1.42.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) jumped 44 percent to $3.83 in reaction to an encouraging announcement from Australia's regulatory body. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases said it received approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to start a phase 2b/3 trial of its Anavex 2--73 for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) surged 31.3 percent to $11.425 after the company agreed to be acquired by Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) for $11.50 per share in cash.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares climbed 27 percent to $1.60 after the company reported a strategic transaction with 14.89 percent stakeholder BNN Technology.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 26.2 percent to $10.41 after surging 37.73 percent on Monday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 20 percent to close at $3.30.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) gained 17 percent to $2.795 in reaction to the announcement of two new strategic actions. The provider of connectivity and internet services said it has: 1) agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchinson for 2.45 billion euros (approximately $2.86 billion) and 2) submitted an offer to buy Global Telecom Holding's businesses in Pakistan and Bangladesh for $2.55 billion.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) rose 16.3 percent to $2.325.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) gained 16.2 percent to $21.28.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) surged 15.5 percent to $39.5192 after the company agreed to sell its marketing solutions division for $2.3 billion in cash to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) climbed 14.2 percent to $2.40 after gaining 5.71 percent on Monday.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) rose 13.5 percent to $49.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) rose 13.2 percent to $132.585 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) surged 13 percent to $38.35.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 11.7 percent to $7.95. Jefferies initiated coverage on ViewRay with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 10.9 percent to $40.30.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) jumped 10.6 percent to $16.58.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares rose 10.2 percent to $37.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) rose 10 percent to $10.50. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Zafgen with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 8.8 percent to $16.91 after the company raised its FY18 sales forecast. The company also disclosed that it has acquired USA Payroll.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 8.1 percent to $9.62.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 6.6 percent to $46.1452. Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from Perform to Outperform.
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) rose 5.3 percent to $0.40 after announcing an expansion to its sales force. The developer of rapid health information technologies said it reached an agreement with six new independent sales representative organization to expand its sales and marketing capabilities for its rapid test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).
Losers
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares fell 37.1 percent to $1.275.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 26.1 percent to $6.5799 after surging 110.90 percent on Monday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 14.8 percent to $1.96 after climbing 42.86 percent on Monday.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares fell 10.2 percent to $5.63.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $6.53 after the company reported a $18.1 million registered direct offering.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 7.8 percent to $16.30 after rising 2.32 percent on Monday.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $5.53.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 7.2 percent to $12.6250. Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Market Perform.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) fell 7.1 percent to $2.10.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares slipped 6.6 percent to $4.4733.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) fell 6.1 percent to $19.43.
