Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Factory Orders Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2018 7:14am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Factory Orders Report
Related SPY
A Legendary Trader's Advice On Defensive Trading: Don't Make The Same Dollar Twice
The Week Ahead: Tariffs Dominate The Headlines In Slow Market Week
Is The S&P 500 Becoming A Tech Index? (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
A Legendary Trader's Advice On Defensive Trading: Don't Make The Same Dollar Twice
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Wall Street Open
Risk Premia Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 3, 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for June will be released today. Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 113 points to 24,399.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 11 points to 2,738.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 37.50 points to 7,154.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.09 percent to trade at $78.14 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.3 percent to trade at $74.90 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.18 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.97 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.38 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.60 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.98 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.12 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.41 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.32 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Buy to Hold.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.41 percent to $109.08 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.

    •  

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share.

    •  

  • Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced the acquisition of Lactotronic.

    •  

  • Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) agreed to sell its marketing solutions division for $2.3 billion in cash to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).

    •  

 

 

 

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Deutsche BankNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACXM + AZZ)

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 3, 2018
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 150 Points; Radisys Shares Spike Higher
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.