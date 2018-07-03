A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Factory Orders Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for June will be released today. Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 113 points to 24,399.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 11 points to 2,738.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 37.50 points to 7,154.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.09 percent to trade at $78.14 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.3 percent to trade at $74.90 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.18 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.97 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.38 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.60 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.98 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.12 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.41 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.32 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Buy to Hold.
PepsiCo shares fell 0.41 percent to $109.08 in pre-market trading.
Breaking news
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced the acquisition of Lactotronic.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) agreed to sell its marketing solutions division for $2.3 billion in cash to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).
