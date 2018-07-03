44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) shares jumped 120.28 percent to close at $1.54 on Monday after Reliance Industries announced plans to acquire Radisys for $1.72 per share in cash.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares climbed 110.9 percent to close at $8.90 on Monday after climbing 145.33 percent on Friday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares jumped 50 percent to close at $4.80 in reaction to a new partnership with Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS). Adamis, a specialty biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for respiratory diseases and allergies, said in a press release it entered into an exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement with global health care giant Novartis.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 37.73 percent to close at $8.25. Mexco Energy posted FY18 loss of $0.16 per share on operating sales of $2.71 million.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRTS) shares gained 36.84 percent to close at $2.86. Roadrunner posted Q1 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $570 million.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 35.53 percent to close at $4.31 on Monday.
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 31.38 percent to close at $14.99 after the company reported a 103 percent rise in its Q2 preliminary revenue and raised 2018 revenue guidance.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) climbed 19.93 percent to close at $3.37 on Monday.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 19.39 percent to close at $1.97 on announcement of asset purchase agreement with Seventh Wave Laboratories, LLC.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 16.45 percent to close at $3.61 on Monday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) climbed 15.25 percent to close at $5.44.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) gained 14.44 percent to close at $18.31 on Monday.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) shares rose 14.22 percent to close at $34.21. Interpublic is nearing a deal to acquire Acxiom's marketing solutions unit for $2.2 billion, Reuters reported.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 13.15 percent to close at $26.67 on Monday.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares gained 11.75 percent to close at $5.23.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) shares rose 11.68 percent to close at $11.00.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) climbed 10.79 percent to close at $26.08.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) shares gained 10.57 percent to close at $2.51.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 10.24 percent to close at $162.02. Dell Technologies announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) rose 10.12 percent to close at $3.70 on Monday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares climbed 9.94 percent to close at $35.28.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) rose 9.63 percent to close at $3.30.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) gained 9.01 percent to close at $92.20 after the company announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) gained 8.2 percent to close at $7.65. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $19 price target.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) gained 7.95 percent to close at $29.33 after Randa announced plans to acquire the company for $28 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 4.55 percent to close at $3.45 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company said the FDA cleared its partner Bayer AG's investigational new drug application for BAY 1905254 for patients with advanced solid tumors. As part of a collaboration and license agreement, Compugen and Bayer pursued preclinical research and Compugen is now entitled to receive a milestone payment after completion of the approved phase 1 clinical trial.
Losers
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 38.5 percent to close at $3.93 on Monday. MiMedx reported the resignation of its Chairman and CEO Parker H. "Pete" Petit. The company also reported that William C. "Bill" Taylor has resigned as President and COO.
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) tumbled 36.59 percent to close at $0.5390 on Monday on announcement that company will not attempt to regain NASDAQ listing compliance.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 29.03 percent to close at $0.22. Helios And Matheson Analytics disclosed that it has filed a $1.2 billion universal shelf registration statement.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares slipped 17.96 percent to close at $8.36.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 15.81 percent to close at $1.97 on Monday after surging 50.97 percent on Friday.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 15.34 percent to close at $17.38 after the company issued an update on FDA and TÜV SÜD review of Virtis pre-market trading-market approval and CE Mark applications. The company plans to work with the FDA to complete review process as soon as possible.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 14.69 percent to close at $2.09.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $3.30 on Monday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares fell 13.44 percent to close at $20.68.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares slipped 13 percent to close at $23.75.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) fell 12.04 percent to close at $19.87 on Monday.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) fell 10.74 percent to close at $112.66 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares dropped 10.61 percent to close at $25.03 on Monday.
- Civeo Corporation (NASDAQ: CVEO) fell 10.09 percent to close at $3.92.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dropped 9.85 percent to close at $8.15 on Monday.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 8.29 percent to close at $73.23. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) dropped 7.21 percent to close at $2.51. Fibrocell reported a 1.47 million share registered direct offering priced at-the-market for gross proceeds of $4 million.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dipped 7.14 percent to close at $1.95.
