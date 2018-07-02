Lakers Ticket Prices Skyrocket As LeBron James Moves Into Town; Home Opener Up 640%

LeBron James has lifted more than just the LA Lakers' probability of winning an NBA championship.

Lakers ticket prices skyrocketed immediately after Decision 2 went down Sunday, although it was a little less dramatic than the time before. The Lakers' odds to win the 2019 NBA Championship are now 7-2, the same as the Boston Celtics and only behind the Golden State Warriors at 10-11.

According to TicketIQ, prices for the Lakers home opener this year will cost $1,761 on average, up from $238 last year — a 640-percent increase.

LeBron's first regular season game as a Laker already ranks as the fourth most expensive Lakers ticket since 2010, only behind the NBA Finals Game 6 and 7, and Kobe’s infamous Final game against the Utah Jazz where he dropped 60 points. The cheapest ticket as of the time of writing is $545, up from just $81 for a seat at last year’s home opener versus the Clippers.

Not only have season ticket prices shot up overnight for the Lakers, but preseason ticket prices are even surging. Seats at LeBron’s first preseason game at the Staples Center are selling for an average of $447. The previous high for a preseason Lakers game in LA was $208.

LeBron James makes his Laker debut Sept. 30 in San Diego at the Valley View Casino Center against the Denver Nuggets.

Photo via Wikimedia.