24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 129.6 percent to $12.03 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Gemcabene met primary and secondary endpoints in INDIGO-1 study.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 26.1 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 50.00 percent on Thursday.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 17.3 percent to $10.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Qbrexza cloth to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 16 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to establish a new film and media production business.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 10.3 percent to $79.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced a new $15 billion buyback plan.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) rose 8.1 percent to $159.43 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Health Canada has approved its PrSYMDEKO.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7.2 percent to $27.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 6 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: PX) shares rose 5.5 percent to $22.40 in pre-market trading.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 5.4 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.53 percent on Thursday.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 5.2 percent to $27.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.22 percent on Thursday.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after declining 2.31 percent on Thursday.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares rose 5 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 78.01 percent on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 5 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading. Astrotech reported changes to its board of directors.
Losers
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares fell 14.2 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.39 percent on Thursday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 11.1 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after declining 15.32 percent on Thursday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 7.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after declining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) fell 6.6 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 6.1 percent to $90.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 5 percent to $33.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.64 percent on Thursday.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares fell 4.9 percent to $221.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) shares fell 4.8 percent to $74.70 in pre-market trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 4.4 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 4 percent to $102.56 in pre-market trading. SYNNEX reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion transaction.
