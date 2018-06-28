20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 105.3 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after Realty Advisors disclosed a new 2.81 percent stake in the company.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares rose 45.5 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after climbing 659.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) rose 16.7 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 13.3 percent to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 11.1 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Zosano Pharma issued a mid-day press release highlighting added analysis from ZOTRIP study will be present at AHS meeting. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) rose 9 percent to $290.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its board has unanimously approved plans to explore possible spinoff. The company plans to separate sports businesses from live entertainment units to create 2 publicly-traded companies.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 8.4 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after declining 8.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares rose 6.6 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 5.7 percent to $84 in pre-market trading. Marvell Technology reported receipt of Chinese regulatory approval for Cavium acquisition.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 5.7 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.94 percent on Wednesday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 5.3 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining 5.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 5.2 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading after declining 7.96 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 15 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak sales for its first quarter. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) fell 11.9 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading. Differential Brands Group shares jumped over 500 percent Wednesday following deal to buy majority of North American unit of Global Brands Group for $1.38 billion.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) fell 7.1 percent to $7.90 in pre-market trading after announcing pricing of offering of common stock.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) fell 5.9 percent to $2.40 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 79.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 5.6 percent to $19.05 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. Comps were down 0.6 percent in the quarter.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares fell 5.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after declining 71.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 4.2 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals announced plans to collaborate with a professor at the University of Maryland.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) fell 3.9 percent to $64.068 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.07 percent on Wednesday.
