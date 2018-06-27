Market Overview

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2018 1:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares jumped 422.4 percent to $1.6299.
  • China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) gained 42 percent to $6.6599 after surging 145.55 percent on Tuesday.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares rose 34.5 percent to $21.52. The Lovesac priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 23.1 percent to $6.14.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) jumped 17.9 percent to $7.3699 after the company disclosed that it has received a patent for GR-MD-02 for the method and treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 14.2 percent to $2.89.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRXC) rose 13.6 percent to $6.01.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares climbed 12.4 percent to $18.48 after management reported positive top-line data for a drug candidate. A Phase 2/3 trial of intravenous CR845 in abdominal surgery patients achieved primary endpoints for pain relief and secondary endpoints for nausea and vomiting reduction.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 12.4 percent to $5.62. HyreCar priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) surged 10.7 percent to $62.00. Ashford Trust reported that Ashford Inc. will provide maximum $50 million in funding related to future company hotel purchases.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares gained 10.7 percent to $22.62 after rising 10.72 percent on Tuesday.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 9.9 percent to $19.08 after gaining 2.12 percent on Tuesday.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 9.1 percent to $8.52 after the company and Farmer's Business Network announced partnership for Arcadia's GoodWheat.
  • Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) rose 8.3 percent to $4.590.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) climbed 8.3 percent to $41.90 after the company released data from its sickle cell disease candidate. Part A of a Phase 3 study of voxelotor in sickle cell disease achieved the primary endpoints, the company said.
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) climbed 8.2 percent to $33.28.
  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) gained 6.1 percent to $38.54. UBS upgraded H&E Equipment from Sell to Neutral.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares rose 5.7 percent to $70.4109 after the company reported that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 5 percent to $8.015 after declining 23.35 percent on Tuesday.
  • CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 3.6 percent to $14.00. after gaining 15.85 percent on Tuesday. CLPS reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $12.88 million.

 

Losers

  • Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) declined 83.7 percent to $2.50 following news that AQX-1125 trial failed to meet primary endpoint.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares dropped 80 percent to $2.53 after the company disclosed that its PhaseOut Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy failed to meet primary endpoint.
  • Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 69.7 percent to $2.59 after the company confirmed a 14-3 vote against approval for REMOXY by a FDA panel.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 44.7 percent to $1.54. CEL-SCI reported winning of breach of contract ruling against inVentive/Syneos Health.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 29.6 percent to $ 8.46 after climbing 20.20 percent on Tuesday.
  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 21.3 percent to $3.14.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) slipped 19.5 percent to $3.02.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 18.6 percent to $6.9182.
  • Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares fell 15.1 percent to $7.28 following Q4 results.
  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) declined 13.3 percent to $3.46.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) declined 11.5 percent to $3.5221 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 10.3 percent to $18.75.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) dropped 9.1 percent to $12.80. Star Bulk Carriers priced its 5 million share secondary offering at $13.10 per share.
  • China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 9.1 percent to $39.78 after declining 3.23 percent on Tuesday.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares declined 9 percent to $4.6408 after surging 34.21 percent on Tuesday.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dipped 8.7 percent to $7.95.
  • CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $18.98 after the company reported the pricing of an upsized public offering of 6,500,000 common units at a price of $18.30 per common unit..
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) dropped 8.5 percent to $7.949.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NASDAQ: SBGL) fell 7.4 percent to $2.325. Citigroup downgraded Sibanye-Stillwater from Buy to Neutral.
  • Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) fell 6.5 percent to $33.32 after reporting Q3 results.

