Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Birmingham at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Houston, Texas at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 57 points to 24,232.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 7 points to 2,716.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 10.75 points to 7,066.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures slipped 0.01 percent to trade at $74.72 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.31 percent to trade at $67.87 a barrel..

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.19 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.11 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.03 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.31 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.02 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.28 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.52 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.61 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Hold to Buy..

CenturyLink shares rose 1.28 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news