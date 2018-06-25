50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares jumped 50.6 percent to close at $30.00.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) gained 49 percent to close at $2.98.
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 47.06 percent to close at $25.00. Autolus priced its 8.8 million ADS IPO at $17 per ADS.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 36.96 percent to close at $3.15.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 33.33 percent to close at $3.64.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) climbed 33.05 percent to close at $3.10. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
- Electrocore, LLC (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 32.33 percent to close at $19.85 on Friday. electroCore priced its 5.2 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares surged 27.08 percent to close at $6.10 on Friday.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) rose 25.1 percent to close at $15.20 after the company announced plans to acquire ModSpace for an enterprise value of $1.1 billion.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 22.88 percent to close at $4.78.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 21.61 percent to close at $13.45.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) climbed 19.69 percent to close at $3.89.
- Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) shares jumped 18.9 percent to close at $23.02.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) gained 16.91 percent to close at $23.300 following Q1 results.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 16.27 percent to close at $3.86.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) gained 14.58 percent to close at $18.94 on Friday.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) rose 14.46 percent to close at $16.07.
- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMAO) shares rose 14.31 percent to close at $48.40.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) climbed 13.98 percent to close at $23.15 following FDA approval of the company's new insulin pump. Tandem Diabetes were trading up 12.4 percent to $22.83 at the time of publication Friday morning. The medical device maker announced Thursday the FDA approved its t:slim X2 Insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) gained 13.31 percent to close at $3.83.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) rose 12.96 percent to close at $2.44 on Friday.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) climbed 12.86 percent to close at $80.19 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) gained 11.32 percent to close at $4.72.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares gained 10.77 percent to close at $5.04 on Friday after surging 110.65 percent on Thursday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 9.91 percent to close at $42.71.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) rose 9.57 percent to close at $5.15.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) gained 7.6 percent to close at $3.54.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) gained 7.5 percent to close at $2.58.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) gained 7.28 percent to close at $8.55.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 21.67 percent to close at $2.82 on Friday after jumping 50.63 percent on Thursday.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 19.5 percent to close at $4.83 on Friday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dropped 17.63 percent to close at $2.43.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 14.6 percent to close at $6.20. Bank of America downgraded Horizon Global from Buy to Underperform.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) shares declined 14.23 percent to close at $142.14. Red Hat reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but lowered its revenue forecast for the full year. The company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 14.04 percent to close at $7.90.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) declined 12.34 percent to close at $2.06.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 12.22 percent to close at $18.75 after falling 18.19 percent on Thursday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) dropped 12.02 percent to close at $35.06. Smart Global reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 12.01 percent to close at $39.55.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares declined 11.96 percent to close at $1.84 on Friday after rising 26.67 percent on Thursday.
- Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares declined 11.54 percent to close at $9.20. Green Brick priced its 7.1 million share common stock offering at $9.50 per share.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) dropped 11.51 percent to close at $8.23.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) declined 11.12 percent to close at $8.31 on Friday.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 10.48 percent to close at $0.9489. Sigma Labs priced its 2.39 million unit offering at $1.00 per unit.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares dropped 9.45 percent to close at $13.23.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 8.72 percent to close at $10.68. BlackBerry reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 8.19 percent to close at $5.83. Yatra priced its 9 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares dropped 8.17 percent to close at $3.71.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 6.54 percent to close at $36.29.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) dropped 6.34 percent to close at $3.10 on Friday after surging 33.47 percent on Thursday.
