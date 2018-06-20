Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; Caladrius Biosciences Shares Surge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.22 percent to 24,646.55 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.66 percent to 7,776.47. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15 percent to 2,766.60.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the real estate shares surged 0.93 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) up 4 percent, and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) up 3 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, telecommunication services shares fell 1.13 percent.

Top Headline

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

The company said it earned $1.02 per share in the quarter on revenue of $562.3 million versus expectations of 92 cents per share and $538.18 million.

Equities Trading UP

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares shot up 35 percent to $8.90. Caladrius Biosciences shares climbed over 67 percent Tuesday after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) got a boost, shooting up 19 percent to $12.7950 after the company released a letter to shareholders. The China-based company said it's working on "enhancing its original financial technology service offerings to expand to international markets, serve international customers, and provide innovative solutions and products to support more world-class technology customers."

ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares were also up, gaining 39 percent to $1.57 following last night's PR that the company will enter U.S. electric truck market.

Equities Trading DOWN

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares dropped 37 percent to $29.215 after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) were down 20 percent to $2.59 after reporting a $1.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) was down, falling around 27 percent to $4.6689. Astrotech shares surged 217.44 percent Tuesday after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.18 percent to $65.84 while gold traded down 0.20 percent to $1,276.10.

Silver traded down 0.02 percent Wednesday to $16.32, while copper fell 0.60 to $3.0515.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.35 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.46 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.23 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.11 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.21 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.46 percent.

Economics

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity rose 5.1 percent for the latest week.

The U.S. current account deficit increased 6.9 percent to $124.1 billion in the first quarter, versus a revised $116.1 billion deficit for the fourth quarter.

Existing-home sales declined 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.43 million in May.

Crude supplies fell 5.9 million barrels for the week ended June 15, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts expected a decline of 3.7 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles increased 3.3 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose 2.7 million barrels for the week.