5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2018 5:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are up 24 percent, after posting a 260 percent gain in the regular trading session after the EPA announced it has approved up to a 16 percent blend of isobutanol for use in automobiles.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are up 18 percent after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study. Eighty-three percent of women treated experienced an improvement in one-hour pad weight and achieved clinically meaningful benefit across all quality of life outcome measures.

Losers

  • Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ: LYL) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ: TAX) shares are down 4 percent after receiving anticipated Nasdaq delisting letter. The company intends to request a hearing. The company also named Michael Piper CFO.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

