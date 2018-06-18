Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: GameStop In Takeover Talks With Private-Equity Buyers
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2018 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Report: GameStop In Takeover Talks With Private-Equity Buyers
Related GME
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2018
Sycamore Partners said to be interested in GameStop (Seeking Alpha)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) spiked more than 9 percent Monday afternoon after Reuters reported sales talks with private-equity buyers.

A GameStop spokesperson told Benzinga the company does not comment on “rumors and speculation.”

Why It’s Important

The board may be considering a buyout as part of a turnaround strategy, considering the stock’s been in steady decline for some time. Ahead of Monday’s report, it had waned 66 percent over the last five years, 38 percent over the last year and 30 percent year-to-date.

With interested parties including Sycamore Partners, GameStop could find itself a home with a parent well experienced in retail. Sycamore’s investment portfolio includes Coldwater Creek, CommerceHub, Hot Topic, Talbots and Staples.

What’s Next

GameStop has reportedly hired a financial adviser to aid in ongoing discussions. A sale is not guaranteed, though.

At time of publication, GameStop shares were trading up 7.8 percent at a rate of $15.05.

Related Links:

GameStop CEO Resigns, Co-Founder Daniel DeMatteo To Assume Interim Duties

2 Takes On GameStop's Better-Than-Anticipated Q3

Posted-In: ReutersNews Rumors M&A Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2018
4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cronos Group And GameStop
12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GME
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.