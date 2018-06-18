40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares jumped 87.25 percent to close at $44.94 on Friday. Avalara priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares gained 79.27 percent to close at $7.35.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares rose 59.53 percent to close at $25.86.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares climbed 45.9 percent to close at $8.90 on Friday after climbing 19.84 percent on Thursday.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares surged 33.09 percent to close at $61.02 following Q4 results. Canada Goose posted Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $124.821 million.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 23.53 percent to close at $21.00. Puxin priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) shares rose 22.66 percent to close at $26.69. LyondellBasell and Odebrecht have entered exclusive discussions related to a potential deal for Braskem.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) climbed 21.39 percent to close at $10.50.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 17.88 percent to close at $3.23 on Friday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 17.03 percent to close at $6.53. Verastem reported a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 17 percent to close at $2.34. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ContraFect with a Buy rating.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 16.67 percent to close at $17.50. Verrica Pharma priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 16.41 percent to close at $3.83.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares climbed 13.47 percent to close at $19.88.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) rose 13.44 percent to close at $17.98 on Friday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) climbed 12.32 percent to close at $3.19.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) gained 12.27 percent to close at $4.21.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 11.93 percent to close at $4.41 on Friday.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares rose 11.41 percent to close at $8.69 on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 10.49 percent to close at $12.74.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 6.18 percent to close at $35.06. The global pharmaceutical company said it received final approval from the FDA for its uprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film which is used to treat adults with opioid dependence/addiction.
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dipped 29.81 percent to close at $3.65 on Friday after reporting pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 18.26 percent to close at $3.76.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares declined 17.38 percent to close at $18.02.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) dropped 15.31 percent to close at $2.075 after the release of updated data on its Hodgkin lymphoma treatment candidate. Affimed made a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association Congress of new interim data from a Phase 1b dose escalation study that evaluated AFM13, its lead NK cell engager candidate, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda for relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares declined 14.88 percent to close at $40.05 after announcing new Phase 2a voxelotor data in adolescents with sickle cell disease at the EHA 2018.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 14.05 percent to close at $8.50.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dropped 13.17 percent to close at $5.80.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 11.65 percent to close at $5.69.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 11.44 percent to close at $58.50 on Friday.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 11.42 percent to close at $25.20.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares declined 10.69 percent to close at $2.59 on Friday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 9.41 percent to close at $46.78 on Friday.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) declined 8.59 percent to close at $16.61. Genco Shipping priced 6.1 million shares at $16.50 per share.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 8.26 percent to close at $5.55.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) fell 8.12 percent to close at $0.781 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings and issued downbeat FY19 sales guidance.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares dropped 7.3 percent to close at $9.52.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 6.79 percent to close at $25.67.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) fell 6.51 percent to close at $27.73. Jabil reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) shares fell 4.64 percent to close at $15.01. Cision priced its 12 million share offering by selling shareholders at $15.00 per share.
