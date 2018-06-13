42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares jumped 149.5 percent to close at $17.59 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals released Phase 2b data for Arabchol that is evaluated in a study called ARREST for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which showed statistically significant reduction in liver fat, as demonstrated by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in patients completing 52 weeks of treatment with a 400mg doss compared to placebo.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares rose 30.55 percent to close at $155.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 30.5 percent to close at $13.39.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares gained 27.23 percent to close at $29.90 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 22.69 percent to close at $2.92 on Tuesday.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 19.62 percent to close at $175.76 after the company disclosed pivotal Phase 3 trial status for SAGE-217 in major depressive disorder and postpartum depression based on the FDA Breakthrough Therapy meeting.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) jumped 16.7 percent to close at $55.82 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook. The company also said CEO Stephen King is set to retire, but remain as Chairman. CFO Brian Jenkins has been promoted to CEO.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 15.94 percent to close at $8.00.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 14.78 percent to close at $3.34 after the company reported the first sale of QuadSight prototype.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) jumped 14.86 percent to close at $12.52 after Vintage Capital Management increased its offer for the company to $14 per share in cash.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 13.71 percent to close at $6.22.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares gained 13.54 percent to close at $5.03 on Tuesday.
- Cardiome Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) climbed 13.31 percent to close at $3.49,
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 12.8 percent to close at $4.625 after the company disclosed that its Zhejiang JiHeKang Electric Vehicle Sales Co. subsidiary signed a Framework Sales deal with Sportsman Country to bring electric vehicles to the US.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) rose 12.41 percent to close at $79.26 following Q3 results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) jumped 11.75 percent to close at $24.16.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) climbed 11.3 percent to close at $3.35 after the company reported results from first human study of SM-88 in metastatic cancer patients.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 10.74 percent to close at $7.22.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) gained 9.85 percent to close at $3.68. Kadmon priced its 30.3 million share common stock offering at $3.30 per share.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 7.61 percent to close at $15.97 after the company reported pricing of concurrent offerings of common shares and convertible notes.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 6.27 percent to close at $3.05 after the company reported signing of 3.5-year extension to current Technology Solutions contract with AUDI.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) surged 5.57 percent to close at $91.74. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Weight Watchers with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 18.46 percent to close at $2.12 on Tuesday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) shares dropped 18.16 percent to close at $4.10 on Tuesday.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) shares tumbled 16.31 percent to close at $3.13 on Tuesday after the company issued a weak sales forecast for the second quarter.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dropped 14.22 percent to close at $13.45 on Tuesday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 1.179 percent to close at $2.47 on Tuesday. OpGen presented data at the ASM Microbe 2018 demonstrating high accuracy of Acuitas® for predicting antibiotic resistance in urine specimens.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) declined 11.57 percent to close at $20.25. Griffon reported a 5.58 million share common stock offering.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell 11.2 percent to close at $4.68.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 10.8 percent to close at $2.56 on Tuesday.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dropped 10.76 percent to close at $2.24.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) dropped 10.18 percent to close at $7.50.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 10 percent to close at $4.86 after the company announced that its El Dorado Ammonia plant was taken out of service due to power failure.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) fell 9.75 percent to close at $25.17.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 9.58 percent to close at $9.06 after the company reported a $14 million registered direct ATM offering.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 9.49 percent to close at $5.53 on Tuesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 9.3 percent to close at $1.17. Microvision priced its 14.4 million share offering at $1.25 per share for gross proceeds of $18 million.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) dropped 8.96 percent to close at $6.10 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) declined 8.81 percent to close at $1.76 after the company reported that its Phase 2 trial of IMO-8400 in dermatomyositis did not meet primary endpoint.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 8.21 percent to close at $2.46 on Tuesday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) declined 8.18 percent to close at $12.91 on Tuesday after surging 17.26 percent on Monday.
- Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) dropped 6.26 percent to close at $19.01. Jernigan Capital priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
