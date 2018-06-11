Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; KKR to Acquire Envision For $46/Share

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.08 percent to 25,337.59 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.17 percent to 7,658.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16 percent to 2,783.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday morning, the telecommunication services shares surged 0.40 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) up 5 percent, and SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) up 6 percent.

In trading on Monday, health care shares fell 0.24 percent.

Top Headline

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) agreed to be acquired by KKR (NYSE: KKR) for total enterprise value of $9.9 billion.

The offer price of $46 per share represents a 5.4 percent premium over Envision's closing price on Friday.

Equities Trading UP

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares shot up 113 percent to $2.85. The additive electronics provider said it has been granted certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor status and also sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to an un-named top-ten U.S.-based defense company.

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) got a boost, shooting up 32 percent to $1.6701 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation between JD Finance and its subsidiary Future Gas Systems to promote online gas station payments.

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares were also up, gaining 44 percent to $3.00 after the company issued regulatory update for BRINAVESS. The FDA informed the company that it would be able to resubmit BRINAVESS New Drug Application and agreed that company may schedule pre-NDA meeting.

Equities Trading DOWN

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares dropped 16 percent to $47.7605 after the company lowered its fiscal 2018 guidance and disclosed that CEO R. Bruce McDonald is stepping down.

Shares of TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) were down 9 percent to $8.17. On Friday, TapImmune reported the pricing of 17.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HMG) was down, falling around 8 percent to $13.5636.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.05 percent to $65.05 while gold traded down 0.12 percent to $1,301.20.

Silver traded up 0.56 percent Monday to $16.835, while copper fell 1.42 to $3.253.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.37 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.71 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.96 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.08 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.11 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.65 percent.

Economics

On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.