21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 88.1 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension disclosed that it has sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to a global top ten, defense company. The company also reported that its U.S. subsidiary has achieved United States Government Certified Vendor status.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 27.3 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has approved acquisition of the company by China Oceanwide.
- Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares rose 14 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.16 percent on Friday.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares rose 10.5 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) rose 9.9 percent to $19.73 in pre-market trading.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 8.8 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a revised acquisition offer after ending its strategic review.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) rose 7 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after surging 62.90 percent on Friday.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 5.8 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.75 percent on Friday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 5.6 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported data from pooled analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4 Phase 3 trials evaluating eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections at the ASM Microbe 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) shares rose 5.2 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 4.95 percent on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 3.8 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.40 percent on Friday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 3.7 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 3.4 percent to $102.97 in pre-market trading.
- Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) rose 2.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) in a deal for around $9.9 billion.
Losers
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares fell 5.8 percent to $55.20 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 4.5 percent to $8.26 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 4.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 4.1 percent to $39.75 in pre-market trading.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares fell 3.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 3.1 percent to $2.82 in pre-market trading after rising 2.83 percent on Friday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 2.6 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
